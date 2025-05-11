IRCTC email IDs misused for false complaints, FIR filed in Lko

An FIR was registered at Gomti Nagar police station on Saturday after officials of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) alleged unauthorised use of two official email accounts to send false complaints to government authorities. IRCTC’s IT Cell has launched an internal probe and submitted a technical report to the police (Sourced)

The complaint was filed by Navneet Kumar, manager at the IRCTC Lucknow office, who flagged two separate incidents involving the email IDs tourismlko@irctc.com and mculko@irctc.com. According to Kumar, the first breach occurred on March 13 at 4:53 pm, and the second on April 28 at 12:22 pm. In both cases, the emails were allegedly used to send false complaints in the name of IRCTC.

“The misuse of these official emails not only disrupts day-to-day functioning but also damages IRCTC’s reputation and credibility,” Kumar said in the written complaint. “As IRCTC handles sensitive information and large-scale food service operations, such activities may also pose a threat to national security.”

The complaint noted concerns that antisocial elements may be attempting to exploit the system for malicious purposes, including data theft, sabotage, or breach of confidential government operations.

In response, IRCTC’s IT Cell has launched an internal probe and submitted a technical report to the police. The report includes technical logs, access times, and a list of staff present during both incidents, pointing to the possibility of internal or external involvement.

Confirming the registration of the FIR, station house officer (SHO) Brijesh Chandra Tiwari of Gomti Nagar police station said a case has been filed under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against unidentified individuals.

“Efforts are underway to trace the IP addresses and digital footprints involved in the misuse,” said ADCP East Zone Pankaj Singh.

The IRCTC office where the incidents were reported is located on the second floor of Paryatan Bhawan in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar.