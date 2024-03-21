IRCTC issues souvenir tickets for Tejas Express to mark Holi

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched Holi-themed souvenir tickets for its Tejas Express that connect Lucknow and Delhi. The authenticity of these tickets can be verified on a blockchain, officials said. A blockchain-based ticket for the IRCTC’s Tejas Express (Sourced)

“With Non-Fungible Token (NFT) train tickets, India aims to enhance passengers’ travel experience by allowing the creation of personalised NFTs that can be verified on blockchain by authorities and civilians. These tickets are meant to act as souvenir on the occasion of Holi,” said IRCTC chief regional manager Ajit Sinha said in a press meeting on Wednesday. He explained that a non-fungible token is a unique digital identifier that is recorded on a blockchain and is used to certify ownership and authenticity. It cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“After booking their ticket, passengers will get access to a link clicking on which will show them their exclusive ticket,” he added.

“Due to expected rush on the occasion, three more coaches have been added to the train,” he added.

Sinha also informed that the IRCTC was resuming the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train under the “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat ‘’ and “Dekho Apna Desh ‘’ schemes of the Union government.

A blockchain-based ticket for the IRCTC’s Tejas Express