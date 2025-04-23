Irregularities in issuing RCs: Show cause notices served to 51 vehicle dealers, 28 ARTOs in UP

The Uttar Pradesh transport department has issued show cause notices to 51 vehicle dealers and 28 assistant regional transport officers (ARTOs) across the state following a review that uncovered significant irregularities and delays in the vehicle registration process, said a government spokesperson here on Tuesday. (Pic for representation only)

“The action comes as part of a statewide effort directed by the Yogi Adityanath government to ensure the system is timely, transparent, and citizen-friendly,” he said.

The department conducted a regular review of the dealer point registration system, analysing data entered onto the Vahan 4.0 portal between January and March. This analysis revealed widespread non-compliance with established procedures.

Investigators, according to the spokesperson, found numerous instances where dealers allegedly delivered vehicles to owners before completing the registration process. Other common violations included uploading incomplete, illegible, or inconsistent documents to the portal, and failing to rectify issues even after applications were rejected and returned by the department. Critically, many owners reportedly did not receive their Registration Certificates (RCs) in a timely manner.

The specific grounds for the crackdown include delivery of vehicles prior to registration, repeated uploading of unreadable, incomplete, or inconsistent documents, failure to make corrections despite departmental rejection of files and non-provision of the Registration Certificate (RC) to the vehicle owner on time.

“Based on these findings, show cause notices have been served to 51 dealers, including a prominent dealer in Lucknow. They have been given 14 days to provide a clear and satisfactory explanation. Failure to do so could lead to the suspension or cancellation of their Trade Certificates, according to official procedure,” the spokesperson said.

The review also highlighted administrative indifference and lack of oversight within the transport offices themselves. Lapses at the ARTO level reportedly included significant pendency of registration files, approval of applications with errors, and a failure to adequately review compliance.

Consequently, 28 ARTOs from the relevant districts have also been issued show cause notices for these supervisory failures.

Transport commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh said that the department’s main goal was to provide timely and smooth services to citizens, as per the government’s intention. “Negligence at any level will be taken seriously, and strict action will be taken against the responsible persons or organisations as per the rules”, he added.