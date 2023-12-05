Irresponsible driving: Car jumps footpath, breaks through railing of roundabout near JMP in Lko

A four-wheeler jumped over a raised pedestrian walkway near the Janeshwar Mishra Park, in Gomti Nagar extension, broke through the railing of the roundabout, on Monday morning. A vehicle broke through the railing of a roundabout in Gomti Nagar, in Lucknow, early on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

Pictures and videos of the accident went viral on social media with netizens comparing it with the accident that happened only a fortnight ago which raised questions on how the traffic police was tackling speeding.

According to the police, the speed of the car is said to be above 110. “We tried to get in touch with the vehicle’s owner through the vehicle’s registration number and we learnt that the vehicle owner is from Sitapur,” station house officer, Gomti Nagar extension, Sudheer Awasthi said.

“The owner of the vehicle has been called to Lucknow after which it will be revealed who was driving the car. A number written in a dairy found in the vehicle went unanswered,” the SHO said, adding that the accident happened in the wee hours of Monday and the vehicle has been removed from there.

The accident happened at the same place where 9-year-old Namish, son of a senior police officer, additional SP Sweta Srivastava, died after being run over by a speeding SUV while practising skating near the park, on November 21. After this, the police launched a campaign against speeding vehicles for a week booking several for speeding.

Later in the evening, a car jumped the divider after hitting a pole at the IT intersection. However, no one was injured. According to eyewitnesses, the car came very fast at the turn and the driver could not control it.