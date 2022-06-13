Israel should consider investment in drone tech in UP’s defence corridor, says Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met a delegation of Israel and held discussions on further India-Israel cooperation in different sectors of Uttar Pradesh.
Israel ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, congratulated Adityanath for the second term of the UP government.
Welcoming the Israel delegation, the UP CM said Israel had experience in drone/anti-drone technology and should consider investment in this field in the defence manufacturing corridor coming up in the state. He said the UP government was working on the modernisation of police and Israel could cooperate in bolstering forensic laboratories here.
“A medical device park is coming up in the National Capital Region and Israel companies could come forward for investment there. With cooperation from Israel, two centres of excellence are working successfully in Basti and Kannauj,” he said.
Adityanath said the state government proposed to set up a new centre for excellence in horticulture and vegetable production and hoped Israel would extend necessary cooperation in this direction.
Gilon said ties between India and Israel had strengthened further after PM Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017. “The two countries are working together in new sectors and Israel is cooperating in many sectors in Uttar Pradesh too,” he said.
Israel and Uttar Pradesh were working in agriculture, irrigation and water conservation sectors and this work would be taken forward. There would also be transfer of technology in defence production, police modernization and industry sectors, said the ambassador.
“Israel would cooperate with UP in police modernisation, agriculture diversification, defence production, better use of water for farmers and availability of drinking water,” he said, adding that the Israel government would help the state by constituting joint groups.
Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed issues of mutual cooperation between the two countries during his visit to Israel in 2017. A delegation of UP had accompanied the PM during this visit to Israel, he added.
