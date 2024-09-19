Issuance of fresh MST cards for Lucknow Metro comes to a halt

LUCKNOW Lucknow Metro has stopped issuing new cards under its Monthly Season Ticket (MST) scheme, which was introduced in May 2022 to boost ridership when the figure dropped significantly to around 55,000 passengers per day. For the past two months, new MST cards have not been made available for purchase, signaling a shift in LMRC’s approach (File Photo)

To encourage more people to use the metro, the scheme offered commuters a cost-effective option for regular travel and was successful in driving ridership up to its current levels of around 80,000 passengers per day. The LMRC charged ₹1,500 for the travel of an individual for a month. Around 20,000 MST were issued since May 2022.

However, for the past two months, new MST cards have not been made available for purchase, signaling a shift in LMRC’s approach. Cards still in circulation would continue to be recharged, allowing existing users to benefit from the scheme, for now.

“LMRC employees refused to issue MST when I asked them for one. They told me that the scheme is causing losses, so it has been stopped,” said Sanjeev Sinha, a resident of Alambagh.

The discounted fares under the MST system have led to significant revenue losses. Metro officials acknowledged that while the scheme succeeded in increasing ridership, it was not financially sustainable in the long term.

Another key reason behind the discontinuation is the anticipated introduction of the ‘One Nation, One Card’ system. This initiative is part of a broader national effort to streamline transportation across the country by allowing passengers to use a single card for multiple forms of public transport. Once implemented, it is expected to offer commuters greater convenience and flexibility, thereby making the MST scheme redundant.

“Those who have the MST need not worry, only new cards are not being issued,” said UPMRC public relations officer Panchanan Mishra.