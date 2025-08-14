The issue of illegal mining in the state dominated the discussion during the Question Hour in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council here on Wednesday with Samajwadi Party (SP) members raising the matter through separate questions. Issue of illegal mining dominates Question Hour in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council

SP’s Ashutosh Sinha raised the issue of illegal mining in Sonbhadra. He said removal of a check post barrier on the UP-MP border recently had further spurred illegal mining from UP to MP, causing huge revenue loss to the government exchequer. Mukul Yadav drew the government’s attention to the illegal mining and overloading by trucks in Etawah district. He accused the district task force set up to curb illegal mining to be in connivance. Shahnawaj Ahamad raised the issue of illegal mining in Saharanpur.

Replying to the questions, Leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya said the government had set up a task force in districts under the district magistrate to check illegal mining. He also assured the House of getting member-specific complaints examined by sending a team from the headquarters. The team, he said, would also take feedback separately from the people’s representatives and the government ,he added, would act accordingly on the basis of the committee’s report and public representatives’ independent feedback.

Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, however suggested the government review its existing measures aimed at checking illegal mining and overloading and then make a comprehensive policy to deal with the problem.