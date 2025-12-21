ITAT a strong pillar of tax justice system: Meghwal

Describing the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) as a strong pillar of the country’s tax justice system, Union minister of state (independent charge) for law and justice and parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said it has been providing fair, accessible, and speedy justice to taxpayers for decades. The silver jubilee celebration of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Lucknow bench, on Sunday. (HT)

Addressing the gathering at silver jubilee celebration of the tribunal, Lucknow bench, here on Sunday, the minister said that by developing a judicial process that is free from technical complexities, less expensive, and expertise-based, the tribunal has simplified access to justice in a democratic system.

“Systems like e-hearings and video conferencing are making timely justice accessible to taxpayers even in remote areas, making the judicial system more transparent and effective,” Meghwal said while appreciating the digital initiatives.

The event was held in the presence of Justice (retd) CV Bhadang, president of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. Meghwal felicitated senior Bar members and former members of the tribunal.

It was pointed out that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, established on January 25, 1941, is the oldest quasi-judicial tribunal in the country, while the Lucknow bench was set up on May 5, 2000, and the first hearing commenced in August 2000. Currently, two benches are functioning in Lucknow, hearing income tax appeals related to 16 districts of UP.

In the last 25 years, the Lucknow bench has disposed of more than 16,000 income tax appeals, while 1,592 appeals are currently pending and being heard regularly.

Rajiv Mani, secretary, department of legal affairs, government of India; Amal Pushp, principal chief commissioner of income tax, Lucknow (UP East); and Aparna Karan, principal chief commissioner of income tax, Kanpur (UP West) also expressed their views on the occasion.