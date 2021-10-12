Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations in the city are witnessing a big contrast in terms of consumption of food. While a large section of devotees observe fasts and abstain from non-vegetarian food for Bengalis this is the time to feast upon choices of delicacies with fish topping, the must-have list besides mutton and chicken dishes.

Sonali Bhattacharya, a teacher, says, “Usually for four days we Bengalis only eat out. On Sashti (sixth day) womenfolk fast for their children and thereafter during daytime we savour the divine bhog at Pandals and then dinners of course with non-vegetarian delicacies. On 10th day after Sindoor Khela and visarjan people visit each other’s home where they are treated with payas (kheer) and fish.”

At pandals it’s khichdi bhog that everyone looks forward to savour, says Shankar Bhowmik, bhog secretary of Bengali Club. Rakesh Pandey, general secretary of Utsav Jankipuram Sec-F Durga Puja, informed that due to Covid-19 protocols packed bhoj was distributed to devotees. However, at Ramakrishna Math bhog was given to one and all. President Swami Muktinathananda himself made an announcement that all devotees must have prasad before leaving the pandal. “Community feasting is an important aspect of Durga pujo and people eagerly wait for it,” he said. Chef Bhasker Mishra says at his Sassy Canteen he is getting a good mix of people coming for fasting thali and on the other hand Bengalis are driving the non-vegetarian business. “Those who are not fasting, but abstaining from non-vegetarian, are also trying for fast-wali-thaali for a change! It’s a great mix of fasting and feasting during Navratri. Personally, I don’t eat non-veg during Navratri. My mother is a Bengali so we prepare many varieties of sweets, different of khichdi and on Dussehra fish is a must. At my nani’s home on all days fish is savoured.”

Restaurants too are banking on Bengali consumers to balance business for them. “Business during last Navratri was very poor but this time, though many are fasting or abstaining from non-veg food, the Bengalis drive up the sale. Interestingly, mutton is preferred over chicken delicacies,” says Arshi Jamal of Dastarkhwan.

Youngster Souvik Mukherjee, who works in a private company, says, “During this period, I have bog during daytime, but dinner has to be a non-vegetarian delicacy. It’s a contrast that my friends are fasting or having satvik bhog, but I have promised them full-on non-veg treat on Dussehra.”