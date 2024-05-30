Jailed SP MLA accused of concealing cases against him in affidavit to poll panel

MEERUT Jailed Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Rafeeq Ansari’s problems may increase further, following complaint of BJP leaders that he concealed cases against him in the affidavit given to the Election Commission during the 2022 assembly elections . SP (city) Ayush Vikram Singh has directed the circle officer of Civil Lines area to verify the charges levelled against the MLA and to submit a report. (HT FILE)

“The process of verification may take some time as facts would be collected from the Election Commission and police records and checked”, said Singh.

Police arrested the SP MLA from Meerut city constituency Rafeeq Ansari from Lucknow on Monday after he ignored over 100 NBWs in a case of 1995 and didn’t appear in court.

The MP/ MLA court sent him in judicial custody of 14 days and meanwhile it came to light that he was a historysheeter and two more cases were also pending against him.

A delegation of BJP leaders, including city president Suresh Jain Rituraj, Lok Sabha election in charge Kamaldutt Sharma and city’s media incharge Amit Sharma called on SP( city) Ayush Vikram Singh and handed over a memorandum to him.

They claimed that facts unveiled after Ansari’s arrest showede that he was involved in three cases and was also a historysheeter in police record. But he mentioned only one case in the affidavit given to the Election Commission during the assembly election in 2022.

Senior advocate Ajay Tyagi said this would compound the problems of the jailed MLA if he was found guilty of submitting a wrong affidavit and further concealing facts. “It’s a crime in Representation of the People Act, which may attract maximum punishment of two years,” he said.