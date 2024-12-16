Jailer of Jaunpur dist jail booked in DA case

Jailer of Jaunpur district jail Ajay Kumar Rai has been booked under sections of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act as vigilance establishment lodged an FIR against him at its Lucknow sector police station on Thursday, said senior vigilance officials on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

The officials said the jailer is likely to be suspended.

A senior vigilance official confirmed that the vigilance inspector Anil Kumar Yadav had lodged an FIR against the jailer under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) for having disproportionate assets (DA), wealth more than the legal earning of a person.

He said the vigilance earlier conducted an open enquiry against the jailer during which it was discovered that his earning due to known legal sources were around ₹12,51,119 while his expenditure was around ₹19,42,343 which is around ₹6,91,224 more from his legal earning while being posted at Model Jail, Lucknow.

He said the state government had ordered an open vigilance enquiry against him on April 18, 2023. He said the open enquiry revealed disproportionate assets earned by him and its report was sent to the state government on August 29, 2024. He said the FIR was lodged against him under PC Act after getting approval from the state government in this connection.