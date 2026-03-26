Jal Jeevan Mission lapses: Action taken against 26 engineers in Uttar Pradesh, 12 of them suspended

The Uttar Pradesh rural water supply department has taken action against 26 engineers for negligence and delays in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission. The rural water supply department is working to ensure tap water reaches every rural household, according to the state government. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

Anurag Srivastava, additional chief secretary of the Namami Gange and rural water resources department, announced the suspension of 12 engineers, including those of executive, assistant and junior engineer ranks. He also said departmental inquiries have been ordered against four executive engineers, show cause notices were issued to three executive engineers for slow project progress, and seven engineers have been transferred based on complaints against them.

The rural water supply department is working in mission mode, following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s direction, to ensure tap water reaches every rural household, he said, adding that no negligence will be tolerated in the implementation of the project. The additional chief secretary said that if the performance of the engineers and employees does not improve, strict action, including dismissal from service, will be taken.

The state government is committed to full transparency and accountability in public welfare works and lapses at any level will invite punitive action, he said.

Those suspended include executive engineers Avinash Gupta (Lakhimpur Kheri), Saimitra Srivastava (Jaunpur), Mohammad Qasim Hashmi (Ghazipur), acting executive engineer Amit Rajput (Chandauli), assistant engineers Sitaram Yadav (Chandauli) and Akbar Hasan (Bijnor). Junior engineers Anurag Goyal (Auraiya), Avneesh Pratap Singh (Barabanki), Kuldeep Kumar Singh (Hathras), Rajendra Kumar Yadav (Azamgarh) and Roop Chand (Bareilly) have also been suspended. Acting divisional accountant Dharm Prakash Maheshwari (Kushinagar) has also been suspended.

Departmental inquiry has been ordered against Aman Yadav (Auraiya), Ankit Yadav (Mainpuri), Praveen Kutti (Prayagraj), and Phool Singh Yadav (Shamli), while show cause notices were issued to Bharat Bhushan (Ghaziabad), Amit Kumar (Agra), and Rajesh Kumar Gupta (Mirzapur).

The engineers who have been transferred include Vipin Kumar Verma (from Pratapgarh to Chandauli), Mohammad Asjad (Rampur to Chandauli), Pradeep Kumar Mishra (Barabanki to Bijnor), Udayraj Gupta (Chandauli to Rampur), Amit Kumar (Shamli to Barabanki), Chandra Bodh Tyagi (Mainpuri to Azamgarh), and Ajay Kumar (Kaushambi to Azamgarh).