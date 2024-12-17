Jama Masjid Shamsi case: Buduan court to decide on hearing on Dec 24

Special judge senior division (fast track court), in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun, Amit Kumar will decide on December 24 whether a hearing will be held in the Jama Masjid Shamsi versus Neelkanth temple case or not. The Mahasabha claimed that Jama Masjid is a Hindu temple. It also made the state government and the ASI party in the case (For Representation)

During hearing of the case on Tuesday, the Muslim party presented a copy of the Supreme Court’s December 12 order informing the top court’s directive to all courts that no proceedings should continue until further notice related to religious places under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The court was hearing the August 8, 2022, Hindu Mahasabha application for a survey of the Jama Masjid on its maintainability.

The Mahasabha claimed that Jama Masjid is a Hindu temple. It also made the state government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) party in the case.

As the ASI declared the mosque a protected monument on November 22, 1920, the Jama Masjid is a protected monument.

Mukesh Patel, state president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, had filed an application in the court of civil judge, senior division, Budaun in September 2022, claiming that the Jama Masjid was Neelkanth Mahadev temple that was destroyed and converted into a mosque.

The Mahasabha had sought a survey of the mosque by the ASI. It made three parties to the case, including ASI, state government and the Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee.