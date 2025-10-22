Jamghat jamboree: Kites, a vibrant medium of protest, celebration & unity

Long before hashtags trended on social media platforms, the skies of Lucknow were already filled with messages, carried by kites. From the iconic “Simon Go Back” slogans during the colonial era to the current wave of patriotic fervour embodied by “Operation Sindoor” kites, the city’s age-old tradition of kite-flying has served as a vibrant medium of protest, celebration, and unity.

On Wednesday, over 500 kite enthusiasts gathered at Gulala Ghat to take part in the annual Jamghat kite-tangling competition—an event that has grown far beyond a festival and now stands as a cultural statement.

“Jamghat is derived from the words ‘jam’ and ‘ghat’, symbolising the coming together of people by the riverside,” said Amarnath Kaul, 74, patron of the District Kite Clubs Association, which oversees 228 registered kite clubs in Lucknow. “Kite-flying here is not just a sport—it’s an expression. From carrying revolutionary slogans to today’s themes of national pride, these paper canvases have always conveyed powerful messages,” he added.

This year, kites on the Operation Sindoor theme, took center stage. Featuring patriotic slogans and portraits of military figures like Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi, the kites have added a wave of nationalist spirit to the skies.

Veteran kite flyer Chandru Hemrajani 75, popularly known as Chuppi Bhai, who recently clinched the National Gold Cup in Kolkata, said, “The skies over Lucknow aren’t just colourful—they’re meaningful. This year, patriotism has truly taken flight.”

Former national champion Satish Channa, known as Titu, 67, agreed. “In Lucknow, kite-flying is a way of life. And when national themes dominate the designs, it turns from sport to sentiment.”

Maqsood Ali,55 a two-time national champion participating at Gulala Ghat, highlighted the festival’s unifying spirit. “This isn’t about Hindu or Muslim—it’s about our shared heritage. My father flew kites here, and now I represent my family in this age-old tradition.”

Veteran flyer Laiq Mian, 72, echoed the sentiment, while also calling for more institutional support. “Kite-flying, if done safely, is as much a sport as any other. What we lack is corporate and government backing.”

At Nazar Bagh, one of Lucknow’s oldest kite markets, traders witnessed unprecedented demand. Salman, a local kite seller, said their latest design featuring Operation Sindoor sold out within days. “The emotional connection people feel with this design is unlike anything we’ve seen. At just ₹25, it’s our season’s bestseller.”

Designs featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and slogans like “GST Ghati, Khushiyan Badhi” are also dominating rooftops and shop displays.

Jamghat celebrations received an official touch this year as deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the event at Jyotiba Phule Park in Chowk on Wednesday. Joining in the spirit of the festival, he even tried his hand at kite flying, much to the delight of the locals. He said, “People are expressing happiness the Lucknowi way—through kites. Jamghat continues to be a flying symbol of unity, resistance, and pride.”