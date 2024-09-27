Janjati Bhagidari Utsav: Five-day tribal fest to be held in Lucknow from November 15

The state government has announced plans to organise the Janjati Bhagidari Utsav (tribal participation festival) on a large scale from November 15 to 20. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The festival will be held in celebration of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas (tribal pride day), commemorating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

The festival, which will be held at the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy in Lucknow, is being organised in collaboration with various departments, including the Uttar Pradesh Folk and Tribal Culture Institute, the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste and Tribe Research and Training Institute, and IFFCO, New Delhi.

It is planned to be a vibrant celebration of tribal culture, history, and contributions to society, bringing together a wide range of activities and events to honour the tribal communities of Uttar Pradesh. The festival aims to promote greater tribal participation and create a platform to showcase their rich cultural heritage.

Minister of culture Javeer Singh said, “To ensure the event is a success, the social welfare department has constituted a high-level committee. This committee, led by the director, tribal development department, will be responsible for coordinating with the government and overseeing all preparations.

“The committee includes representatives from several key departments, including the social welfare department, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj Research and Training Institute, culture department, UP Folk and Tribal Culture Institute, and the tourism department, among others. Additionally, Dr Priyanka Verma, deputy director of the tribal development department, has been appointed as a key member, while Dr Devendra Singh, research officer of the UP Scheduled Caste and Tribe Research and Training Institute, has been named the Member/Coordinator.”