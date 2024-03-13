Jankipuram park, Lucknow: ‘Cremation site’ controversy yet to be laid to rest

It has been two years since the issue of a public park in Lucknow being used for cremations and burials came to the fore. Despite residents demanding the site be shifted from the populated residential area, the problem refuses to die quietly. Villagers of Paharpur burying a body on Tuesday again (HT Photo)

A burial on Tuesday at the Jankipuram sector J park sparked a fresh row, with residents alleging inaction by the concerned authorities. This, despite the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) having been forced to shift the site to a newer place.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Despite the LMC allocating land, cremations and burials continue to happen in the old park which is only a few steps from our house,” said sector J resident Brijesh Gupta.

In 2022, Gupta filed a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking relocation of the ‘cremation ground’. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, in its order dated January 31, 2022, asked the LDA and other authorities to consider relocating the ground to an appropriate place.

Under media glare, the LDA shifted the land to Jankipuram sector J (extension) only a few kilometers from the old location, near high-rise buildings, sparking fresh controversy. After multiple protests by residents of the high-rises, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob asked the LDA to relocate the ground again.

The LDA asked the LMC to relocate the cremation ground and a place in Naya Khera in Mohaddinpur, Jankipuram, was allocated by the zonal officer of zone 3, in a letter dated Jan 3, 2024.

“Departments are trying to pass the buck. The LDA should be held accountable as they are the ones who fooled the poor people by keeping them in the dark,” said social activist Vivek Sharma, who highlighted the matter.

Though a letter was issued by the LMC (for allotment to the third ground), municipal commissioner Indirajeet Singh is seemingly oblivious to the issue. When HT informed him, his response was, “I will look into the matter and will try to address it soon,” he said.

SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

- Sector J resident, Brijesh Gupta, files a PIL in 2022, seeking relocation of the crematorium.

- The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High court asks the LDA and other authorities to consider relocation of the cremation ground quickly.

- Nothing happens for months, locals start protesting. Divisional commissioner, Roshan Jacob summons LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi to a public hearing and directs him to relocate it.

- After inspection by the LDA V-C, a plot was identified in Jankipuram Extension. However, the identified land was close to residential colonies and high-rises drawing protests from them as well.

- In a letter dated Jan 3, 2024, LMC allocates a separate land away from both controversial locations, but the villagers are not ready to carry out cremations and burials on the new land.