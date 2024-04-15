Jankipuram trauma centre partners with Lok Bandhu hospital for pathology services

LUCKNOW: The newly constructed trauma centre in the Jankipuram extension area has partnered with Lok Bandhu hospital to provide pathology services to its patients. Blood samples being taken at Jankipuram trauma centre in Lucknow (Sourced)

Under the agreement, samples from the trauma centre will be sent to Lok Bandhu, and reports on the samples will be sent via email. “We have sent the first lot of samples today,” said Dr. Munish Kumar, senior consultant at the trauma centre on Monday.

The trauma centre, which started round-the-clock services in the first week of March, still does not have a pathology department. Hence, patients were asked to get tests done outside at any of the government hospitals. This has forced the patients to discontinue their treatment at trauma centre.

“Our daily footfall of serious and OPD patients has crossed the 200-mark. We need to expand services, particularly pathology; hence, this arrangement was put in place,” said Dr. Kumar.

“We will provide the test facility for free, as we do for our patients. The quality of test reporting will be maintained, and reporting will be swift to pave the way for better treatment,” said Dr. Ajai Shankar Tripathi, the medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital.

In total, Lok Bandhu Hospital will provide 67 tests across various categories, including biochemistry, hematology, electrolytes, coagulation, clinical pathology, hormones and immunology, serology, viral markers, and test profiles. Strategically located, the trauma centre is close to the Lucknow-Sitapur highway.