Janta Darshan: Yogi instructs officials to continue action against land mafia

Strict action against land mafia and bullies will continue and illegal encroachments will not be tolerated, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath, at the Janta Darshan, in Lucknow, on Monday. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

After receiving applications from the public, the chief minister directed officials to take immediate action, reiterating that illegal encroachments will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasised that strict action against land mafia and anti-social elements is ongoing and will continue with full force, read a press statement issued by the state government.

The chief minister met with each visitor during the Janta Darshan and patiently heard grievances from people across various districts of the state. He instructed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory resolution of all complaints, assuring citizens that addressing public grievances remains the top priority of the government.

Several visitors raised complaints related to land encroachment and assault. The chief minister listened to their grievances, accepted their applications, and directed officials to expedite hearings and ensure swift disposal of legal and revenue-related cases at the district level.

During the session, some individuals suffering from serious illnesses also sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The chief minister assured them that the government is committed to providing financial support for healthcare. He advised them to obtain treatment cost estimates from the hospitals as soon as possible, assuring that financial assistance would be released immediately upon receipt of estimates.