Jayant hails Yogi’s development model for U.P.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Union minister Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday praised Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s development model for the state. “The vision of Baba (Yogi Adityanath) for the development of UP is very nice and we are working together,” he said after meeting Yogi at the latter’s residence here in evening. Union minister and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on August 1. (Sourced)

Earlier in the day, Chaudhary had said his party will contest assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

“When election are contested in alliance, symbols do not matter. The symbol of the alliance will be our symbol in the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh,” said Union minister of state for skill development (independent charge) in reply to a query over bypolls in Uttar Pradesh at an event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

There are 10 assembly seats where bypolls will be conducted. Nine out of 10 seats got vacated as their incumbent MLAs quit to retain the Lok Sabha seats they won. The Sisamau seat fell vacant following the disqualification of its SP MLA Irfan Solanki. The dates for the bypolls are yet to be declared.

Reacting to the demolition of a platform built to install former UP minister Hari Shankar Tiwari’s statue in Gorakhpur, Chaudhary said, “Action should be taken. If sentiments of one section are hurt, they might react. Such bitterness should not be there.”

When asked about the debate on caste in Parliament, he said, “Asking someone’s caste is not appropriate. One should not start looking for caste of other people. I am not of that view.” Asked about his meeting with the CM, the Union MoS said, “There are issues related to farmers that will be discussed.”

“The Constitution is our guiding spirit and no one can change the basic structure of the Constitution. (PM) Modiji has himself said how much he respects the Constitution,” said Chaudhary who was on his first visit to Lucknow after being appointed a minister in the BJP-led NDA government.

Addressing a function organised by the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, he said, “It is not correct to say U.P. has not got anything in the Union Budget. It got ₹2.43 lakh crore package. Apart from what is there in budget speech, there is a lot more to know.”

“I will fulfil any demand that comes from Uttar Pradesh. The government has formulated several schemes to ready the youth for the future, including apprenticeship, internships and the expansion of ITIs. Ensuring the functionality of 1,000 ITIs is part of this effort,” Chaudhary said.

“The finance minister herself mentioned in the budget the goal of developing the skills of 20 lakh people and has given significant benefits to Uttar Pradesh. There will be a detailed mention of these initiatives,” he said.

Addressing an RLD workers’ meet at the party’s state office, he appealed to workers to focus on strengthening the organisation and fostering understanding and cooperation at the grassroots. “I urge all workers to work towards mutual understanding. I will take your feedback too,” the RLD chief said. (With agency inputs)