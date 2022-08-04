Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Jewar airport to be ready by Oct 2024

Jewar airport to be ready by Oct 2024

Published on Aug 04, 2022
Industrial development minster in the state government Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. During the meeting, the minister informed that the Jewar International Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, would be ready by October 2024.
Lucknow: The Jewar International Airport will be ready by October 2024 while testing for the airport operations will start from March 2024.

Industrial development minster in the state government Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

During the meeting, the minister informed that the Jewar International Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, would be ready by October 2024.

However, testing for operations for the airport would start from March 2024, said the minister.

Officials present in the meeting told the minister that runway and main building of the airport were being constructed at present.

The minister also approved a proposal for permitting group housing in industrial areas.

