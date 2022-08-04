Jewar airport to be ready by Oct 2024
Lucknow: The Jewar International Airport will be ready by October 2024 while testing for the airport operations will start from March 2024.
Industrial development minster in the state government Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.
During the meeting, the minister informed that the Jewar International Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, would be ready by October 2024.
However, testing for operations for the airport would start from March 2024, said the minister.
Officials present in the meeting told the minister that runway and main building of the airport were being constructed at present.
The minister also approved a proposal for permitting group housing in industrial areas.
After attack on rebel MLA’s vehicle, more skirmishes in the offing?
Mumbai/Pune As many as six people, including Shiv Sena chief Sanjay More and a party office-bearer Baban Thorat were arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday for allegedly attacking former minister and Sena rebel MLA Uday Samant's car. While the chief minister Eknath Shinde camp is furious over the attack, the Uddhav Thackeray faction said it could be a spontaneous reaction of the Sena workers.
-
TET manipulation: 7,880 successful candidates disqualified, barred from exam
Pune: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has disqualified 7,880 successful candidates across the state after they were found to be involved in alleged manipulation of Teachers Eligibility Test results. Using the certificates these candidates obtained by malpractices, some of them secured jobs as teachers. The probe revealed that marks of these candidates were allegedly tampered in exchange of money. According to police officials, the manipulation was done in exchange of Rs50,000-Rs60,000 from each candidate.
-
B’luru records highest August rainfall in five years: IMD
Bengaluru has recorded 63.3 mm of rain till Wednesday morning, the highest in the last five years recorded in August, officials from the India Meteorological Department said. As per the department records, the average rain during this month was 3.0 mm. The highest rain for August was reported on August 15, 2017, when the city recorded 128.7 mm rain. Since June 1, Bengaluru has received 459 mm rain, a departure 150% more than normal.
-
Fazil murdered to avenge BJP leader’s killing: Cops
The probe into the murder of Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet has revealed that the attack was in retaliation to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Praveen Nettaru, a Mangaluru police said on Wednesday, who did not wish to be named. Based on a tipoff, the police arrested six people on Monday in connection with the murder from the outskirts of Mangaluru. Police probe revealed Suhas Shetty to be the prime accused in the case.
-
Siddaramaiah b’day bash leads to traffic snarls in Davanagere
Karnataka's Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic as long as 6 kilometres on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former chief minister of the state Siddaramaiah is celebrating his 75th birthday with lakhs of supporters coming on the streets. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to join the celebration. Siddaramaiah is a senior politician and representative of the Indian National Congress party in the state of Karnataka.
