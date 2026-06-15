Jewar farmers to take Noida airport’s first flight to Lucknow, meet Yogi

As many as 172 farmers, many of whom sold their land which was acquired to facilitate the Noida International Airport project at Jewar, will board the airport’s first flight to Lucknow on Monday before meeting chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital. The Noida International Airport (NIA), as seen through a bus window, during a media visit to the project site, in Noida, India, April 9, 2026. (REUTERS)

The flight from the Jewar airport to Lucknow will carry farmers along with Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

“This is the first occasion when farmers whose land contributed to the construction of an airport are travelling on the very first flight operating from it,” the BJP MLA said.

“The chief minister has fulfilled the dream of seeing farmers board an aircraft from the airport built on land connected to their villages,” Singh said.

The MLA also linked the event to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oft-repeated vision of making air travel accessible to ordinary citizens.

“Prime Minister Modi’s dream has always been that even a person wearing slippers should be able to travel by air. This journey is a reflection of that vision,” Singh said.

After arriving in Lucknow, the farmers are scheduled to meet the chief minister and express their gratitude for the airport project.

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Bharatiya Janata Party seek to present the Jewar airport project as a flagship example of infrastructure-led growth.