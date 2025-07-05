Jhansi’s boxer Imroz clinches gold at World Police Games

CISF assistant sub-inspector Imroz Khan, a native of Jhansi, has won a gold medal in the 70kg boxing category at the ongoing World Police and Fire Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. The event is being held from June 27 to July 6. Imroz secured a decisive 5-0 victory over American boxer Janet Johnson in the final bout, claiming the top podium spot for India (Sourced)

Imroz secured a decisive 5-0 victory over American boxer Janet Johnson in the final bout, claiming the top podium spot for India. “I am feeling very happy after winning the gold for my country and intend to play in the Olympics. My parents are also thrilled after hearing the news, as I started playing because of their happiness,” she said.

The 28-year-old hails from the Chaniyapura area in Jhansi’s old city. Her father works as a TV mechanic and her mother is a homemaker. She initially began her sports journey in hockey before switching to boxing and pursuing training in Jhansi.

Imroz was recruited into the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) through the sports quota and is currently posted at Bengaluru airport. She is training with the central boxing team in Haridwar to further refine her skills.

Regional sports officer Suresh Bonkar noted that Imroz had regularly trained at the Dhyan Chand Stadium in Jhansi until her selection in the CISF. “She has represented the city and state in several national-level competitions and has been a disciplined player throughout,” he said.