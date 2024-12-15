J&K L-G extended Mahakumbh-2025 invite

Uttar Pradesh science and technology minister Anil Kumar and minority welfare state minister Danish Azad Ansari extended a formal invitation to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj during a courtesy meeting on Sunday. JK LG Manoj Sinha accepted the invitation, saying the Mahakumbh is a special occasion that unites India’s pluralistic society.

Kumar informed Sinha that the historic event will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Kumar urged Sinha to grace the occasion. Sinha accepted the invitation, saying the Mahakumbh is a special occasion that unites India’s pluralistic society and provides a global platform to showcase the richness of Indian culture.

Highlighting the unique aspects of the mega religious, Kumar said the event will be managed with cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices.

Comprehensive arrangements are being made to meet every need of the pilgrims and tourists alike. The entire area will be integrated with digital mapping to provide easy navigation and information to pilgrims, he added.

Minister Ansari said, "The Mahakumbh 2025 is a symbol of the cultural and spiritual heritage of not just Uttar Pradesh but the entire nation."