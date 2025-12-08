‘Job loss, cash drain’: Flyers reel as IndiGo crisis enters Day 5

Ajay Kumar was all set to take up a new job in Kuwait, for which he had to catch a flight from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here on Sunday. Thanks to the disruption of flights for the fifth consecutive day, Kumar, who hails from Lucknow, not only lost his job but also incurred a loss of ₹2 lakh as a result, he claimed. (For representation)

“I lost about ₹2 lakh. Both my flights, first to Mumbai and then to Kuwait, have been cancelled… My job is gone, my tickets are gone, and no one is giving a clear answer,” he said in anguish and described the behaviour of airline staff as ‘rude’.

Sharif, who travelled to Lucknow from Bengaluru for a wedding, said he had been coming to the airport for three days straight. “They are giving me two options—either cancel the flight or take a ticket for December 8. But even the December 8 flight has no guarantee that it will take off,” he said. “I’m paying for the hotel myself. There’s no support from IndiGo.”

The Lucknow airport was gripped by disorder even on Sunday, when as many as 22 arrivals and departures were scrapped, leaving hundreds stranded.

On Sunday, however, the usual long queues at IndiGo counters were visibly thinner. Airport officials said they were “monitoring the situation closely.” However, IndiGo staff provided no clear explanation for the persistent cancellations, even as passengers continued to wait—some for days—for clarity on when regular operations would resume.

Several reported that IndiGo’s online portal continued to show flights as operational. Boarding passes were issued and downloadable, only for them to be informed of cancellations upon reaching the airport. Many alleged that the airline failed to provide prior intimation, alternative arrangements, or refunds.

Sanjay, who was travelling with his wife and a one-year-old child, recounted being held in Ayodhya until 11pm on Saturday, before being told to head to Lucknow for a “rearranged” flight that never materialised. “We have no relatives here. We’re wandering around in the cold with a baby and no help,” he said.