Journalism faces new challenges, says CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said journalism faced new challenges now and that print, electronic and digital media had their own importance.

Yogi was addressing a programme organized by a news agency here. He said the agency has served the people by striving for the truth and strengthened the largest democracy of the world.

Yogi said people of different age groups had different interests and needs and the media was discharging its responsibility towards them.

He further said the media would have to work to make 75 years of independence an era of India on the world stage.

Yogi said the world was facing Covid pandemic and was also affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He said the leaders of different nations were in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He lauded the PM’s leadership qualities as India’s Covid management was better than that of developed nations which had latest health infrastructure.

He said the world believed that any initiative of India would have impact on the world.

Senior RSS leader Bhaiyaji Joshi said the news agency had worked according to its commitment and objectives in the past 75 years.