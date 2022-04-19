Journalism faces new challenges, says CM Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said journalism faced new challenges now and that print, electronic and digital media had their own importance.
Yogi was addressing a programme organized by a news agency here. He said the agency has served the people by striving for the truth and strengthened the largest democracy of the world.
Yogi said people of different age groups had different interests and needs and the media was discharging its responsibility towards them.
He further said the media would have to work to make 75 years of independence an era of India on the world stage.
Yogi said the world was facing Covid pandemic and was also affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine.
He said the leaders of different nations were in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He lauded the PM’s leadership qualities as India’s Covid management was better than that of developed nations which had latest health infrastructure.
He said the world believed that any initiative of India would have impact on the world.
Senior RSS leader Bhaiyaji Joshi said the news agency had worked according to its commitment and objectives in the past 75 years.
‘Retaining wall’ of Ram temple to be ready by monsoon
The Ram temple construction committee on Monday decided to expedite construction work of 'retaining wall' of the temple and complete the work before monsoon. Chairman of the committee, Nripendra Misra reviewed the construction work of the wall at a meeting. The retaining wall is being constructed from the western part of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. It is being constructed 12 metres below the surface and will be around 11 metres above the surface.
Dumping of industrial waste in Buddha Nullah: NGOs seek FIR against PPCB chief engineer, Ludhiana dyeing industry
Punjab Pollution Control Board's failure to tackle dumping of untreated industrial waste in the Buddha Nullah has drove NGOs up the wall. Members of different NGOs under the banner of Public Action Committee on Monday submitted a police complaint seeking FIR against the PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai, other concerned officials and industrialists for polluting the drain. The water is used for irrigation purposes. (police quote awaited)
5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru
Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.
8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people
The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.
Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use
PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over ₹2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been putting out clarifications to gain the public's confidence. However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.
