Home / Cities / Lucknow News / “Jungle raj” prevails in Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati

“Jungle raj” prevails in Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati

lucknow news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 11:45 PM IST

Attacking the state government, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday alleged that “jungle raj” prevailed in Uttar Pradesh and the slogan of development was only a deception

Mayawati alleged that the lack of judicious use of law , fearlessness among the criminal elements were the evidence of poor law and order. (HT file)
Mayawati alleged that the lack of judicious use of law , fearlessness among the criminal elements were the evidence of poor law and order. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Attacking the state government, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday alleged that “jungle raj” prevailed in Uttar Pradesh and the slogan of development was only a deception.

In a series of tweets, she said, “Death of many people in boat accident due to incomplete bridge over the River Yamuna in Banda district, murder of the accused who came for a hearing in Hapur court in broad daylight and now the painful incident of gangrape in Hamirpur and other incidents prove that in U.P., there is a jungle raj. The slogan of development is only a deception.”

“The lack of judicious use of law in U.P., the fearlessness among the criminal elements are the evidence of poor law and order. Their development is also limited to certain districts whereas there is extreme poverty and unemployment in all the areas of U.P. The government must pay attention to these issues,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • By 9:30 pm on Friday, 15,000 cusec water was released from Khadakwasla dam. (HT PHOTO)

    Pune’s four dams filled to 100% of capacity

    The four dams that supply water to the city, as per officials, have reached full capacity as of Friday. By 9:30 pm on Friday, 15,000 cusec water was released from Khadakwasla dam. Panshet spillway has released 1,954 cusecs, Warasgaon spillway 3,552 cusecs and Temghar has released 100 cusecs of water. The total capacity of four dams as of Friday is 29.15 thousand million cubic feet water and dam capacity is at 100 per cent.

  • The party outfit in Azamgarh is preparing for Akhilesh Yadav’s visit. He is likely to meet the party leaders and workers, but the primary purpose of the visit is (as announced by the party) to meet Azamgarh SP MLA Ramakant Yadav in jail. (Pic for representation)

    Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh on Aug 23, first time after losing by-polls

    Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will visit Azamgarh for the first time since his party lost the citadel to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2022 Lok Sabha by-polls held in June. “The SP national president will visit Azamgarh on August 23 now instead of the earlier scheduled date of August 20,” said the former district president of the party Havaldar Singh.

  • Akhilesh Yadav at a Janmashtami function in Gwalior. (Sourced)

    Akhilesh, Shivpal invoke Lord Krishna

    Lucknow: On Janmashtami, the day celebrated as the birth anniversary of Hindu deity Lord Krishna, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and his politically estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav invoked Lord Krishna. According to the epic Mahabharat, before the battle between Kauravas (Duryodhana and his brothers) and Pandavas (Yudhishthir and brothers), Duryodhana asked Lord Krishna to fight from his side. Eventually the Pandavas won the war. Kansa was Krishna's uncle. Eventually, Krishna killed Kansa.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Ballia district on Friday. (Sourced)

    Fulfil duties with PM’s five resolves in mind to make India a superpower: U.P. CM Yogi

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to fulfil their duties keeping in mind the five resolves mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech to make India a superpower. “If we all discharge our work with honesty, no one can stop us from making country a superpower,” he said.

  • Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor at a Dahi Handi festival in Thane on Friday.&nbsp;

    Politics rule as Maharashtra celebrates Dahi Handi, over 100 injured in Mumbai

    At least 111 Dahi Handi participants suffered injuries across Mumbai while forming pyramids where the festival was celebrated on a grand scale on Friday. Read Dahi Handi is the battleground in Shiv Sena vs Shinde turf war The Mumbai civic body said that while 111 injuries were reported, 88 of the cases were treated and discharged.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out