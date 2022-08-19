“Jungle raj” prevails in Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati
Attacking the state government, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday alleged that “jungle raj” prevailed in Uttar Pradesh and the slogan of development was only a deception.
In a series of tweets, she said, “Death of many people in boat accident due to incomplete bridge over the River Yamuna in Banda district, murder of the accused who came for a hearing in Hapur court in broad daylight and now the painful incident of gangrape in Hamirpur and other incidents prove that in U.P., there is a jungle raj. The slogan of development is only a deception.”
“The lack of judicious use of law in U.P., the fearlessness among the criminal elements are the evidence of poor law and order. Their development is also limited to certain districts whereas there is extreme poverty and unemployment in all the areas of U.P. The government must pay attention to these issues,” she said.
Pune’s four dams filled to 100% of capacity
The four dams that supply water to the city, as per officials, have reached full capacity as of Friday. By 9:30 pm on Friday, 15,000 cusec water was released from Khadakwasla dam. Panshet spillway has released 1,954 cusecs, Warasgaon spillway 3,552 cusecs and Temghar has released 100 cusecs of water. The total capacity of four dams as of Friday is 29.15 thousand million cubic feet water and dam capacity is at 100 per cent.
Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh on Aug 23, first time after losing by-polls
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will visit Azamgarh for the first time since his party lost the citadel to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2022 Lok Sabha by-polls held in June. “The SP national president will visit Azamgarh on August 23 now instead of the earlier scheduled date of August 20,” said the former district president of the party Havaldar Singh.
Akhilesh, Shivpal invoke Lord Krishna
Lucknow: On Janmashtami, the day celebrated as the birth anniversary of Hindu deity Lord Krishna, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and his politically estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav invoked Lord Krishna. According to the epic Mahabharat, before the battle between Kauravas (Duryodhana and his brothers) and Pandavas (Yudhishthir and brothers), Duryodhana asked Lord Krishna to fight from his side. Eventually the Pandavas won the war. Kansa was Krishna's uncle. Eventually, Krishna killed Kansa.
Fulfil duties with PM’s five resolves in mind to make India a superpower: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to fulfil their duties keeping in mind the five resolves mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech to make India a superpower. “If we all discharge our work with honesty, no one can stop us from making country a superpower,” he said.
Politics rule as Maharashtra celebrates Dahi Handi, over 100 injured in Mumbai
At least 111 Dahi Handi participants suffered injuries across Mumbai while forming pyramids where the festival was celebrated on a grand scale on Friday. Read Dahi Handi is the battleground in Shiv Sena vs Shinde turf war The Mumbai civic body said that while 111 injuries were reported, 88 of the cases were treated and discharged.
