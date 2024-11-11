Kalindi Mahotsav: 1.25 lakh diyas light up Yamuna bank

In a grand prelude to the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025, the banks of the Yamuna were transformed into a stunning celebration of light and devotion during Kalindi Mahotsav in Prayagraj on Sunday evening. The ghat along the Kalindi river was illuminated with 1.25 lakh earthen lamps, creating a breathtaking view and drawing thousands of visitors and devotees. Diyas light up Maujgiri Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna in Prayagraj on Sunday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The event brought a sense of anticipation for the Mahakumbh-2025 as saints of traditional akharas gathered to offer their blessings for the successful organisation of the forthcoming grand event. Their presence and prayers added a spiritual depth to the festivities, uniting the community in shared hope and excitement for the Mahakumbh.

On the eve of Devotthan Ekadashi, the vibrant celebration was led by Shri Dattatreya Seva Samiti and supported by Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara. Saints and seers from various akharas, and senior officials of the Kumbh Mela administration gathered for the event at Maujgiri Ghat, which was recently renovated at a cost of ₹1.20 crores and features two elegant red-stone domes along the stairs.

Mahant Prem Giri, head of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, said this ritual marked Devotthan Ekadashi (a sacred day marking the awakening of Lord Vishnu after his four-month-long slumber during the Chaturmas period) and the spirit of the upcoming Mahakumbh.

In addition, lamps were floated on the Yamuna, and prayers were offered to Mother Yamuna for a successful Mahakumbh-2025. Local residents joined the saints in praying for a smooth and blessed event, setting the stage for the major festival to come.

To assist this massive ceremony, the Kumbh Mela administration had arranged 32 boats for the Deepdaan ritual.

Among the dignitaries present were Allahabad high court judges Justice Gautam Chaudhary and Justice Manju Rani Chauhan, while the programme was led by Mahant Prem Giri Maharaj, the head of Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara.

PHOTO:(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)