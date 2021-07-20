Kalyan Singh's condition continues to remain unstable, says hospital

Kalyan Singh's health is unstable and the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is being administered oxygen through a face mask, the hospital treating him in Lucknow said on Tuesday.

"His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants. He has been kept on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening," the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said in a bulletin on Tuesday.

The hospital's director RK Dhiman is supervising the 89-year-old Singh's treatment every day and senior doctors from the Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology departments are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, the hospital also said.

On Monday, the hospital said in a statement that oxygen therapy was started after Kalyan Singh complained of respiratory discomfort on Saturday evening. "He was put on non-invasive ventilation on Sunday evening due to respiratory worsening," it said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday to enquire about Kalyan Singh's health, according to the hospital earlier.

Singh, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. He was being treated at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences before that.

