Kannauj rape: Police seek court’s permission for DNA test on SP leader

KANPUR: The police on Wednesday moved the POCSO court to obtain permission for a DNA test on Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh Yadav. They have asked the court to allow them to collect a DNA sample from the accused as part of their investigation. For representation only. (Sourced)

SP Kannauj Amit Kumar Anand said the DNA test was crucial for the ongoing investigation. “We have approached the court for permission for the DNA test and for the sample to be taken from the accused,” he said. “The victim, in her statement before the court, has alleged rape,” he added.

The police have also added the charge of rape against Yadav and intensified efforts to arrest the victim’s aunt. The aunt, who is being named as a co-accused, is on the run after releasing a video statement on Tuesday. She even attempted to stall the medical examination of the victim.

The parents of the victim have also levelled grave allegations against her. The father said that the aunt took his daughter from Noida without their consent and brought her to Kannauj. She did not even inform them about the incident, which they only learned about from the police, they said.

The SP said that the police had called the aunt to record her statement, but she did not appear. “Six police teams have been deployed to arrest the aunt,” he said.

On Wednesday, Nawab Singh Yadav appeared before the POCSO court via video conferencing for a hearing on his bail plea, which the court deferred until August 16.

The SP leader, who was once a wrestler and is the most prominent party face in Kannauj, was arrested on Monday on charges of molestation at his degree college. The aunt and the 15-year-old victim were at the college when the incident occurred. According to information provided to the police, the aunt had gone to the washroom. Upon her return, she found the victim crying outside, insisting on speaking to her mother. The victim told her that the SP leader had allegedly taken off her top in her absence.

The aunt then informed 112, the police emergency response service. The police took Yadav into custody while he was still in his undergarments. In her statement given to the court, the victim said she was allegedly raped by the SP leader.