Finally, phase 1 of perfume park project in Kannauj completed

KANPUR The 31-acre first phase of the international perfume park project in Kannauj, which is known for manufacture of the essence (attar) used in perfumes, is finally completed and awaits investors. For the second phase, the UPSIDA has acquired another 18 acres near the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and GT road, said officials. A 32 kv sub-station at the park,the boundary wall of which has been completed. (Sourced)

An issue of political sparring for many years, the project was conceived during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government as India’s first-ever International Perfume Museum and Aroma Park.

Over the last few months, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority has completed all the pending works and the first phase on 31 acres land was ready, said Prem Prakash, additional chief executive officer (ACEO).

“Roads, electricity and CNG supply are in place while work is under way to complete the overhead water tank for water supply,” he said.

“Many multi-national companies are taking keen interest in setting up shop here and local entrepreneurs are interested in small plots,” added Prakash.

This park was proposed by Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. In 2014, he had announced a common facility fragrance park to boost the fragrance industry of Kannauj. Two years later, the foundation stone of the project was laid on April 12, 2016 during the SP’s tenure.

In 2015, Yadav had led a delegation to Grasse (France), known for its perfumes, to explore the possibility of a tie-up and give a boost to the ‘attar’ industry of Kannauj. After Yadav’s visit to France, the state government had stated the park would be developed on 400-acre land and 300-acre ‘gram sabha’ land was already available for the project there.

After the change of guard in UP in 2017, Yadav had been taking on the state government for failing to complete the project -- an issue he raised in many of his political speeches.

At present, the park’s boundary wall has been completed and 18-24-metre-wide roads are also ready. For uninterrupted electricity supply, a 33 kv sub station, linked to grid station 32 km away, has been established.

According to officials privy to details, authorities are waiting for the right dates for the project’s inauguration by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The decision had been on hold due to urban local body elections, they said.

Before the park is opened, officials are working to clear the proposals of MNCs at the earliest while 39 local entrepreneurs are inclined to buy plots in the park (ranging from 250 sq m to 3000 sq m).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Haidar Naqvi Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond. ...view detail