Kanpur extortion racket: Role of 3 DSPs, 2 KDA employees under scanner for connivance with lawyer

The role of three deputy superintendents of police (DSP), a police inspector and two employees of the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has come come under the scanner for their alleged connivance with a Kanpur lawyer Akhilesh Dubey who was arrested earlier this month on charges of extorting money by filing false rape cases. A cop said SIT has found evidence of financial transactions and complicity between the lawyers and the officials. (For Representation)

The Kanpur Police’s special investigation team (SIT), which is probing the matter, has issued notices to all of them, summoning them for questioning, confirmed a senior police official of Kanpur on Sunday.

The official said the SIT has found evidence of financial transactions and complicity between Akhilesh Dubey and the above-mentioned officials. They have been asked to respond by next week. The cop said three DSPs—Rishikant Shukla, Vikas Pandey and Santosh Singh—remained posted as circle officers in Kanpur for several years.

He said Rishikant Shukla is currently posted in Mainpuri, Vikas Pandey in Lucknow and Santosh Singh is currently posted in Hardoi. “Other than these three, police inspector Ashish Dwivedi’s role is also being probed. The inspector has not reported to duty at Dial112 for the past many days. Moreover, the role of two KDA employees Kashyap Kant Dubey and Mahendra Solanki is also being probed by the SIT,” the cop added.

“Inspector Ashish Dwivedi, who was transferred after allegations of collusion with Akhilesh Dubey, has been absent since then. He has not reported to duty and is reportedly claiming to be suffering from a slipped disc,” the official said.

He said Akhilesh Dubey and his aide Lovee Mishra were arrested on August 8 for framing people in rape cases and extorting money from them. The investigation has revealed that he had connections with several police officials and KDA employees.

BJP leader Ravi Satija had filed a complaint against Ashish Dwivedi, alleging that he had taken him to Akhilesh Dubey when he went to meet the police commissioner to report a false rape case. The SIT has issued notices to the accused officials, asking them to appear and respond to the allegations.