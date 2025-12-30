Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
Kanpur, Lucknow wake up to coldest morning so far; rain likely in parts of UP on Jan 1

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 09:44 pm IST

Due to Western Disturbance, light rainfall expected in some parts of northwestern region of the state on Jan 1, and a gradual increase in temperature of 3-5°C on average expected over next 3-4 days

LUCKNOW Minimum temperatures in several districts plummeted sharply during the last 24 hours as cold wave gripped Uttar Pradesh. Kanpur and Lucknow shivered on Tuesday, recording the season’s lowest minimum temperatures so far at 4.4 degrees and 7.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Commuters cross a pontoon bridge on a chilly and foggy day in Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT Photo)
Similarly, Fursatganj recorded a minimum of 5.2 degrees, Barabanki and Etawah 6.6 degrees and Prayagraj 6.4 degrees, which was the lowest in five years. In 2021, the night temperature in Sangam City plummeted to 5.2 degrees. The visibility was zero in Agra, Prayagraj (IAF) and Saharanpur because of severe dense fog. Varanasi, Jhansi had 50m visibility while Lucknow (airport) recorded 150-metre visibility.

However, Tuesday afternoon was relatively better in Lucknow compared to Monday as the day temperature increased by a notch to 18.5 degrees, from 17.1 degrees a day before.

Though dense fog is likely to continue in the state during late night/early morning hours until December 31, subsequent atmospheric instability due to the next Western Disturbance is expected to reduce the density of fog in large parts of west UP from January 1 and in east UP from January 2, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Furthermore, due to the activity of Western Disturbance, light rainfall is expected in some parts of the northwestern region of the state on January 1, and a gradual increase in temperature of 3-5°C on average is expected over the next 3-4 days. This will likely lead to a weakening of cold-day conditions in the state from January 1.

Lucknow breathes poor air again

After a brief span of moderate air quality index (AQI), Lucknow on Tuesday again recorded a poor AQI, crossing the 200 mark and recording 201, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Previously, the city had recorded poor AQI on December 22.

Out of six live stations set up for monitoring AQI, Gomti Nagar, Aliganj (Kendriya Vidyalaya), Lalbagh and Talkatora recorded poor readings of 229, 262, 209, and 296. The other two stations – BR Ambedkar University and Kukrail picnic spot – recorded moderate AQI (104).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as ‘poor’ and 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’.

