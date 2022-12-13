Kanpur man dies in custody, kin allege torture

KANPUR A 30-year-old businessman, who was picked up by the Special Operations Group (SOG) on Monday in a case of robbery in Shivli area, allegedly died in police custody in Kanpur Dehat on Tuesday. The deceased Balwant Singh’s family said that torture by cops claimed his life. They created a ruckus at the mortuary and demanded that the policemen be charged with murder.

SP (Kanpur Dehat) Suniti (she goes single name) suspended nine policemen, including the in-charge of the SOG and said an inquiry panel had been formed to look into the man’s death.

Balwant Singh was called for questioning after three men arrested for robbing his uncle Chadra Bhan on December 6 mentioned his involvement in the crime. Balwant complained of chest pain in the wee hours of Tuesday and died in the hospital, said the SP.

Motorcycle-borne miscreants had robbed Chandra Bhan of jewellery and ₹2.5 lakh after hurling chilli powder into his eyes near Lalpur Saraiya village in Shivli police area.

Chandra Bhan said four people looted the cash and jewellery from him. “I lodged an FIR. On Monday morning, I learnt that my nephew (Balwant) was detained for questioning. We went to the police, but we were not given any details about his whereabouts,” he said.

“On Monday evening, my brother told me that Balwant was tortured in police custody. He was badly beaten up inside Maitha police post. Around 2.30am on Tuesday, I came to know that he died in the hospital,” he said.

Balwant’s brother Sachin Singh Sengar said he saw his brother being beaten up inside the Maitha police post. “My brother dealt in fodder for cattle. He was in Kanpur the day the robbery happened. But the police picked him up and tortured him,” he alleged.