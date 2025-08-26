Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kanpur police trace, return 101 lost mobiles worth 22 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 04:46 am IST

Recipients of the phones expressed gratitude for the swift recovery. Rashmi Pandey, one of the beneficiaries, said she did not expect her phone to be traced within 15 days. “I was worried about my data and its potential misuse. When I got a call from the police, I was taken over by disbelief,” she said.

The Kanpur police have returned 101 lost mobile phones, valued at around 22 lakh, to their rightful owners after tracing them through surveillance and technical tracking. The recovery drive was carried out by the Central zone surveillance team.

According to police officials, the tracing process involved call detail records, CCTV footage, and location tracking. (Sourced)
According to police officials, the tracing process involved call detail records, CCTV footage, and location tracking. (Sourced)

According to police officials, the tracing process involved call detail records, CCTV footage, and location tracking. In some cases, physical verification was conducted to confirm ownership before handing over the devices.

DCP (Central) Shravan Kumar Singh, who distributed the recovered phones at his office, said, “Our focus is not just on monetary recovery but also on preventing misuse of sensitive personal data.”

Recipients of the phones expressed gratitude for the swift recovery. Rashmi Pandey, one of the beneficiaries, said she did not expect her phone to be traced within 15 days. “I was worried about my data and its potential misuse. When I got a call from the police, I was taken over by disbelief,” she said.

Several other citizens echoed similar views, appreciating the police for safeguarding both their property and personal information.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Kanpur police trace, return 101 lost mobiles worth 22 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On