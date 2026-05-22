Kanpur’s ‘mini Jamtara’ busted, 8 held in cyber extortion racket

A cyber fraud racket operating from open fields and village outskirts in Kanpur has exposed what police described as another “Jamtara”-style network, where accused allegedly posed as police officers and extorted money by threatening people with fake child pornography cases. Representational image (Sourced)

A joint team of Sachendi police station and the cyber crime cell arrested eight accused on Thursday after tracing complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and Pratibimb (portals designed to combat cybercrime). Police said the gang operated from isolated agricultural patches near villages in the Sachendi area, carrying phones, SIM cards and power banks to avoid detection.

The arrested accused were identified as Gorelal alias Suraj, Ram Ji alias Aryan, Sarvesh Singh, Avdhesh Singh, Abhishek Savita, Ram Prakash, Abhishek Singh and Rinku.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly targeted people using online data linked to pornographic content and called them while posing as police or cyber crime officials. Victims were allegedly told that cases had been registered against them for watching child pornography and were pressured into paying money to settle the matter quietly.

SM Qasim Abidi said complaints linked to the racket had surfaced from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “The gang was exploiting fear and social stigma to extort money. They deliberately operated from remote locations and fields so they could not be traced easily,” he said.

Police said complaints connected to the group were registered from districts including Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Lucknow and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, besides Ajmer (Rajasthan), Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) and Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand).

Investigators said the operation resembled cyber fraud networks linked to Jamtara, where scam callers allegedly use remote locations to evade surveillance.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4), 111(2) and 2 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Police said five mobile phones, cheque books, passbooks and debit cards were recovered during the operation. Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify others allegedly linked to the network.