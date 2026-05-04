Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust to deploy multilingual staff for devotees

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust will deploy trained personnel proficient in multiple languages to enhance the experience of devotees visiting the temple from across the country and abroad. The aim is to enhance the experience of devotees visiting the temple from across the country and abroad. (File)

Trust chief executive officer (CEO) Vishwa Bhushan said devotees from diverse linguistic and regional backgrounds often face difficulties during their visit due to communication barriers. To address this, the Trust is introducing an app-based system to collect basic details of devotees availing services such as Sugam Darshan and Abhishek (ritual bathing). Information, including Aadhaar details and other necessary data, will be entered into the app.

Based on this data, devotees will be broadly classified by region and language, and staff trained in corresponding languages will be deployed to assist them, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable experience, the CEO said.

He clarified that devotees do not need to install any additional app or adopt other procedures. “The Trust has developed the app entirely for data processing and internal feeding. The system has been introduced from May 1. It will also be significant from a security perspective, as basic identity information regarding visitors will be securely retained for a limited period,” Bhushan said.

He added that the special provision for the residents of Kashi to avail free darshan through a designated entrance—both in the morning and evening—will also remain unchanged.