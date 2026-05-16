Kathak workshop: In the rhythm of ghungroos, old passions find new life

For many participants who tied their ghungroos and stepped into the summer workshop which began at Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan on Thursday, the experience is a chance to reconnect with childhood dreams and long-forgotten passions. While some are learning tatkar (footwork patterns) and mudras (hand gestures) from scratch, others are using the workshop to hone their skills. Participants at the summer workshop at Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan. (HT)

Vaishnavi (19), who works in a credit card department, said she had been drawn to the sound of tatkar and ghungroos since childhood. “Music is in my blood as my grandfather used to play the flute, which inspired me to pursue it as a hobby. Despite a hectic work schedule, I am learning Kathak and living my childhood dream,” she said.

Yoga trainer Anamika Yogacharya (30), another participant, said she had been inclined towards the art form for the past four to five years. “Due to time constraints, I am unable to pursue a full-time course, so I continue practising through summer workshops,” she said.

For Vagavi Prakash (37), an insurance consultant and online JRF teacher, dance has always been a passion shared with her mother. “I start my day early just to make time for my hobby. I completed my Praveshika last year. Kathak works like therapy that keeps the mind calm and improves concentration in other tasks,” she said.

Mother-daughter duo Nirmala Sathjiyoli (45) and Nivedita (15) joined the workshop last year to revive an old passion and explore a new hobby respectively. “Kathak makes me feel free and has brought positive changes in my life, including confidence, better decision-making and time management,” said Nivedita, adding that she was initially sceptical when her mother encouraged her to learn Kathak, but now thoroughly enjoys it.

Six-year-old Veera Sahu has taken on the role of a teacher at home, helping her mother Apoorva (37) revise lessons from the workshop every evening.

Friends Gunja Singh (37) and Shweta Tiwari (38) also enrolled in the workshop together. “When I used to drop my daughter Adrika to her dance class, I developed a desire to learn while waiting outside, which eventually led me to join the workshop,” said Gunja, who later inspired Shweta to participate as well.