Man held for killing sister-in-law after argument

Kaushambi police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a woman at her residence in the Mardanpur area of the district on May 13. They have arrested her husband’s brother, who reportedly confessed to have killed her with an iron rod over a dispute. Ashok had given gold and silver ornaments to Kalawati for safekeeping. However, as she was reluctant to return them to Ashok, the duo had an argument, police said. (For representation)

The body of Kalawati, 45, was found with deep injury marks on her head, Puramufti station house officer (SHO) Upendra Singh said. Circumstantial evidences suggested that the assailants were known to the woman as there were no signs of forced entry into the house. Moreover, no valuables were found to be missing from the house. The SHO said Kalawati’s brother-in-law Ashok Kumar was questioned on suspicion.

Ashok reportedly told the police that he had been taking care of Kalawati and her children after the death of his brother Dharmpal in 2012. Ashok had given gold and silver ornaments to Kalawati for safekeeping. However, as she was reluctant to return them to Ashok, the duo had an argument.

The murder weapon was also been recovered, the SHO added.