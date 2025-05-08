Kendriya Hindi Sansthan granted deemed university status

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, established under the ministry of education in 1960 for promotion of Hindi language, has bene granted the status of a deemed university under distinct category. A notification to this effect, dated May 5, 2025, was issued by the department of higher education, ministry of education, government of India, on the advice of the University Grants Commission, under the powers conferred by Section 3 of the UGC Act. The deemed university status will open more avenues for promotion of Hindi. (Sourced)

Confirming this on Thursday, public relation officer of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Prof Chandra Kant Kothe said he was hopeful that the elevated status would lead to sweeping changes in the interest of Hindi’s promotion.

Talking to mediapersons on Thursday, Kendriya Hindi Sansthan director Prof Sunil Baburao Kulkarni welcomed the development, saying they would begin with drafting of ordinances and priority would be given to implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) before introducing new courses.

Former director Prof NK Pandey said that the process for upgradation began in 2016 and the required formalities were completed by 2019.

“The deemed university status will open more avenues for promotion of Hindi. More courses, including those at graduation level, will be introduced and focus will be on research projects. More students from northeast will join the institute,” he added.