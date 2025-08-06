Kesarikheda RoB work resumes in Lko; smoother commute days ahead

After an 11-month lull, construction on the Krishna Nagar–Kesarikheda railway overbridge (RoB) has finally resumed. The project, which had stalled due to land acquisition hurdles and a five-storey building blocking the construction path, is now set to be completed by December 2025. The overbridge is expected to open to the public in January 2026. The illegal building which had stalled the construction of the railway overbridge in Lucknow’s Kesarikheda (HT File Photo)

Without the RoB, thousands of daily commuters have faced traffic snarls at the railway crossing.

According to officials from the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation, the primary obstruction — a residential building — has now been cleared, along with compensation-related disputes involving 31 landowners. With these issues resolved, construction work has restarted with piling for the remaining pillars, which will be anchored up to 28 meters below ground. A total of three pillars are to be built to complete the 973.56-meter-long, two-lane bridge.

While the recent rains have slowed excavation slightly, engineers say the work is progressing steadily. “This is a crucial phase, and we are taking every measure to ensure the structural integrity of the pillars despite weather-related delays,” a project engineer said.

The Kesarikheda railway crossing is likely to be closed later this week. The Bridge Corporation has already received clearance from Indian Railways and has worked with traffic police to implement a diversion plan, ensuring minimal disruption to residents and commuters.

Once completed, the overbridge is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, benefiting an estimated 50,000 daily commuters who currently face long waits at the level crossing. The bridge will improve connectivity between Krishna Nagar, Kesarikheda, and surrounding areas, easing access to schools, hospitals, markets, and workplaces.

Originally sanctioned on July 8, 2023, the project is now over 80% complete.