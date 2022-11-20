UP deputy CM claims Priyanka Gandhi is ‘silent’ on Shraddha murder case for ‘votes’

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday lashed out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over appeasement politics and asked why she had not spoken on the Shraddha Walkar murder case yet. Hitting out at her ‘Beti hun lad sakti hun’ campaign, Maurya claimed in a media report that Gandhi was silent to keep her “vote banks” safe – in an apparent hint at the Muslim community.

“Congress' Priyanka Gandhi says 'beti hun lad sakti hun' but has not spoken a word on this incident. Why is she silent? Because speaking something here would jeopardize their vote banks,” KP Maurya, who is in Surat campaigning for the BJP ahead of Gujarat polls, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Aaftab Poonawala, the live-in partner and suspected killer of Shraddha Walkar, comes from a Muslim background, according to the FIR lodged at Delhi's Mehrauli police station. Accounts of their friends in media reports have also pointed at the religion being one of the reasons why her family could not accept him.

Meanwhile, Maurya accused the Congress party of indulging in appeasement politics and said that for the grand old party vote bank politics is ‘supreme’.

“Congress is the mother of appeasement and corruption. This policy of the Congress party is responsible for its downfall and they're in such a bad state. People of the state and the country have rejected their policies and politics and that should be the biggest slap on the face of the Congress party,” Maurya said, as quoted by ANI.

The BJP leader was speaking in reference to a social media comment by Gujarat Congress MLA Chandanji Thakor, saying only “Muslims can save the country”.

He also reminded the Congress party of the contributions of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in India's freedom struggle and claimed that the grand old party always ignored it.