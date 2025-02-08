KGMU faculty to extend work hours for better pay

Faculty members at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will now work longer hours, following a decision by the Teachers’ Union on Saturday. Later this month, their working hours will be extended from 9 am-3 pm to 9 am-5 pm, in a bid to secure benefits similar to those enjoyed by doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI). The Teachers’ Union is pushing for increased salaries, higher conference allowances, an increase in earned leaves from 10 to 14 annually (Sourced)

The union is pushing for increased salaries, higher conference allowances, an increase in earned leaves from 10 to 14 annually, and a resolution on long-pending gratuity issues.

“We have unanimously agreed to work eight-hour shifts instead of six-hour days. Now, it is up to the government and KGMU administration to consider our demands and bring us on par with SGPGI faculty,” said Dr KK Singh, a member of the Teachers’ Union.

Additionally, the Teachers’ Association is planning a felicitation ceremony for KGMU vice-chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand, who was recently conferred with the Padma Shri. The event will follow a general body meeting where members will review their demands and assess the administration’s response.