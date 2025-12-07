KGMU plans to extend free train travel to more patients with severe illnesses

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) plans to extend its free train travel facility to patients suffering from a wider range of serious diseases, in collaboration with the railways. A proposal to broaden the eligibility criteria has been drafted and sent for approval. Once cleared, the expanded facility will be implemented immediately, officials said, along with the setting up of a railway ticket-booking counter on the campus. A separate railway reservation counter will be established near the OPD. (For representation)

According to KGMU spokesperson prof KK Singh, many patients with severe illnesses travel from distant districts and neighbouring states for treatment, requiring regular follow-ups. For low-income families in particular, repeated train journeys place a heavy financial burden.

“The KGMU administration has taken steps to make long-distance travel easier and more affordable for these patients. A separate railway reservation counter will be established near the OPD so that patients do not have to wander around for tickets,” Singh said.

He noted that, so far, only patients with cancer, heart, liver and kidney diseases were eligible for free travel. “The new proposal plans to extend the free travel benefit to eight additional disease categories, including Japanese encephalitis, acute encephalitis syndrome, dengue, swine flu, Covid, diphtheria and tetanus, along with other serious seasonal and infectious diseases. These conditions often require prolonged treatment, and travel expenses become a major burden,” he said.

The benefit will be available to eligible ration card holders, Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries and those covered under the Prime Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana. If a patient qualifies under multiple government schemes, they may avail themselves of only one benefit.

Under the proposed system, doctors will note the next follow-up date on the patient’s prescription. Patients can then present the prescription at the reservation counter to book a ticket.

According to the proposal, the patient and one attendant will receive free travel in sleeper class or third AC, while second AC and first AC tickets will be available at a prescribed discount, officials added.