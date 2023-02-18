Home / Cities / Lucknow News / KGMU signs MoU for 1MW solar power plant

KGMU signs MoU for 1MW solar power plant

Published on Feb 18, 2023

“The project worth ₹5.5 crore aims to generate clean electricity for KGMU. The hospital, which currently pays ₹10 for a unit, will be sold power for ₹4.99 per unit,” Arun Singh, national head-Corporate Affairs, OMC Power Pvt. Ltd.

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Friday took a step towards green energy by signing a memorandum of understanding with OMC Power to generate one-mega-watt solar power on its premises.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak was the invited as chief guest to the programme.

This initiative is under the framework of UPNEDA to set up solar plants in government buildings. With the finalisation for agreement for 1 MW grid connected rooftop solar photovoltaic power, solar power supply to the hospital is expected to start in the next three months.

“Solar power will be supplied to eleven buildings, includes a hostel. The plan is to extend the power generation capacity later to 2 MW,” added Singh.

KGMU is reportedly Asia’s biggest hospital in terms of bed strength with 4,500 beds for patients in 77 departments. Its average current electricity bill is 2 crore, which is expected to reduce by 75% once the entire facility is equipped to get solar electricity.

