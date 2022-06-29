KGMU transfers: 20 effected; staff stuck in one dept for years to be shifted

Employees of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, who had been in one department for 10-15 years, are being transferred to other departments on the instructions of the Governor.

In the first phase, KGMU registrar Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi ordered the transfer of 20 employees on Wednesday, creating a flutter among employees who have stayed put in one department for years.

In his order, the registrar instructed the transferred employees to join new duties immediately. He warned of disciplinary action against those who do not report to the new posting within the stipulated time.

Due to employees working for years in one department there were complaints of irregularities in work. The matter reached the governor, who gave instructions to transfer employees working in one place for a long time.

According to the rules, no employee can stay on a seat for more than three years. But this rule was being flouted in KGMU. Due to this, the functioning of KGMU was getting affected.