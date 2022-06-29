KGMU transfers: 20 effected; staff stuck in one dept for years to be shifted
Employees of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, who had been in one department for 10-15 years, are being transferred to other departments on the instructions of the Governor.
In the first phase, KGMU registrar Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi ordered the transfer of 20 employees on Wednesday, creating a flutter among employees who have stayed put in one department for years.
In his order, the registrar instructed the transferred employees to join new duties immediately. He warned of disciplinary action against those who do not report to the new posting within the stipulated time.
Due to employees working for years in one department there were complaints of irregularities in work. The matter reached the governor, who gave instructions to transfer employees working in one place for a long time.
According to the rules, no employee can stay on a seat for more than three years. But this rule was being flouted in KGMU. Due to this, the functioning of KGMU was getting affected.
-
PMC to continue running biogas plants
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday clarified that it will run eight small biogas plants, which it planned to shut down, by making technological changes. HT in the edition dated June 29 carried a report “25 biogas plants set up at Rs100 crore to be shut down by Pune civic body”.
-
This too shall pass, says Raut, BJP talks of ‘karma’ as Uddhav leaves CM’s chair
Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test on Thursday, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray announced that he is resigning from the post of chief minister of Maharashtra as he “did not want to play number games”. Moments later, celebrations began in the Bharatiya Janata Party camp as party leaders were huddled to a legislative meeting.
-
U.P. popularising cow products to increase farmers’ income: Minister
Minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharampal Singh on Wednesday said the Uttar Pradesh government was promoting cow-based natural farming. Singh also said government was popularising cow products to increase income of farmers and for finding a solution to problems arising due to stray cattle. The minister said that government had set up 3574 straw banks to ensure round-the-year availability of fodder for cattle. U.P. already tops in milk production in the country.
-
PWD to get massive funds for ROBs, highways
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada has demanded more funds from Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund scheme to construct around 250 railway over bridges over crossings and for highways of the state. Jitin Prasada held a detailed discussion with Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union minister of state (General) VK Singh was also present.
-
30K register for Pune varsity senate elections
PUNE Even as the tenure of former senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has ended, the process for the election of new senate members has been started by the SPPU administration. Till now, more than 30,000 people have registered for participating in the election, and the last date for registration is July 3. These elections will be held in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts where affiliated colleges are under the SPPU jurisdiction.
