KGMU treats 82 road mishap victims on Diwali night

Dozens of people were admitted to hospitals in the city for road accidents on the night of Diwali. (For representation)

At King George’s Medical University’s (KGMU’s) Trauma Centre alone, 82 road accident victims were admitted between Thursday night and the wee hours of Friday. By Friday night, 54 more people had been admitted to Trauma Centre.

According to Dr Sudhir Singh, a KGMU spokesperson, out of the 244 patients that were brought in till the wee hours of Friday, 82 had road accidents. At Lok Bandhu Hospital, six patients who met with road accidents were admitted, two of whom also required surgery, said CMS Dr AS Tripathi. At Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, three such patients were treated, director Dr Rajesh Srivastava said.

The regional transport office was unable to provide a definite number on how many road accidents took place in the city on Diwali night. UP State Road Transport Corporation said while no bus accidents occurred in Lucknow, two did take place elsewhere--one in Etawah and the other in Deoria--the latter leaving multiple injured.

“Thankfully, most of the road accident victims were brought in with minor injuries. We had prepared our emergency wards with additional doctors and staff, anticipating a larger number of burn and road accident victims with more serious injuries,” shared Dr KK Singh of the Faculty of General Surgery at KGMU. “Maybe, people were more careful with their festivities as we saw only a handful of serious injuries resulting from Diwali celebrations,” he added.