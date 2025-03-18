UP cop saves five teenagers from drowning in river, their sixth friend dies

A local police station in-charge in Lakhimpur Kheri district saved lives of five teenagers, aged between 16 and 19, while an 18-year-old youth drowned in Sharda River, under the Pasgawan police station limits, on Monday, said senior police officials on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Circle officer (CO) of Mohamadi, Arun Kumar Singh, who is the supervisory officer of Pasgawan police station, appreciated the efforts of station officer (SO) Ravindra Sonkar and stated that his name will be recommended for DGP’s commendation disc.

The CO said the incident took place near Khargapur village under Pasgawan police station limits when six friends had gone to take a bath in the river on Monday afternoon. He said that one of the six friends, identified as Dharmendra Kumar, slipped into deep water and started drowning. His friends too jumped into the water to save him and were swept away by the fast current.

“The SO, who was nearby, immediately rushed to the spot along with a constable Shahrukh Khan and a village guard Shiv Singh. The SO took off his clothes and jumped into the water after asking some locals to bring rope for the rescue. He said the SO single handedly pulled out five youths from the water and saved their lives while one youth, Dharmendra Kumar, unfortunately succumbed while being taken to a hospital,” the CO said.