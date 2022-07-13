Kheri court asks SP to arrest BJP MLA in hunting case

LUCKNOW The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM)-III in Lakhimpur Kheri issued an order to arrest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Gola assembly, Arvind Giri, in a case related to unlawful entry into the Kishanpur Wildlife sanctuary and hunting in 2006.

The sanctuary is part of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri district and covers an area of 227 km. It was founded in 1972 and is 13 km away from Bhira town in Kheri.

The ACJM issued directions to SP (Lakhimpur Kheri) for the compliance of the order and ensure that the MLA and his aide Arjun were produced before court by July 28. The order was issued on Monday (July11) and a written communication was sent to the SP with a copy of it to the UP DGP.

In the communication, the court mentioned that a non-bailable warrant was issued against Arvind Giri and his aide, but they still did not turn up for hearings for past many dates. It stated that Giri is the MLA and the police could easily arrest him in compliance of the NBW, but still there is negligence regarding the court order or the police are assisting the MLA.

It further stated that the SP should personally ensure the compliance of the NBW.

A prosecution officer informed that the NBW was issued against the MLA in connection with the case registered against him under the Wildlife Conservation Act sections 2(16) for “hunting” of any wild animal or captive animal and every attempt to do so, 9 for violating rules of hunting any wild animal, 27 for wrongful entry into wildlife sanctuary, 31 for wrongfully entering into sanctuary with weapon, 32 for use of weapon in the sanctuary as well as sections 51 (1) and 52 for contravention or attempt to contravene any provisions of the wildlife act.

He stated that Arvind Giri, along with aides, wrongfully entered the sanctuary premises and held a party in which meat of animals was served. The forest department lodged an FIR in the matter apprehending that a wild animal was killed for the purpose.