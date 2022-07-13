Kheri court asks SP to arrest BJP MLA in hunting case
LUCKNOW The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM)-III in Lakhimpur Kheri issued an order to arrest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Gola assembly, Arvind Giri, in a case related to unlawful entry into the Kishanpur Wildlife sanctuary and hunting in 2006.
The sanctuary is part of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri district and covers an area of 227 km. It was founded in 1972 and is 13 km away from Bhira town in Kheri.
The ACJM issued directions to SP (Lakhimpur Kheri) for the compliance of the order and ensure that the MLA and his aide Arjun were produced before court by July 28. The order was issued on Monday (July11) and a written communication was sent to the SP with a copy of it to the UP DGP.
In the communication, the court mentioned that a non-bailable warrant was issued against Arvind Giri and his aide, but they still did not turn up for hearings for past many dates. It stated that Giri is the MLA and the police could easily arrest him in compliance of the NBW, but still there is negligence regarding the court order or the police are assisting the MLA.
It further stated that the SP should personally ensure the compliance of the NBW.
A prosecution officer informed that the NBW was issued against the MLA in connection with the case registered against him under the Wildlife Conservation Act sections 2(16) for “hunting” of any wild animal or captive animal and every attempt to do so, 9 for violating rules of hunting any wild animal, 27 for wrongful entry into wildlife sanctuary, 31 for wrongfully entering into sanctuary with weapon, 32 for use of weapon in the sanctuary as well as sections 51 (1) and 52 for contravention or attempt to contravene any provisions of the wildlife act.
He stated that Arvind Giri, along with aides, wrongfully entered the sanctuary premises and held a party in which meat of animals was served. The forest department lodged an FIR in the matter apprehending that a wild animal was killed for the purpose.
-
7-year-old boy cycling on open terrace falls into creek in Thane; feared drowned
A seven-year-old boy has been feared drowned in the creek along Khartan Road in Thane on Wednesday evening. The boy was cycling on the open terrace of his house near the creek when he lost his balance and fell into the creek. The rescue operations were called off by 8pm as poor visibility made it difficult to continue the search operations. Rescue operations will resume on Thursday by 8am.
-
Flowering plants to add to beauty of Prayagraj
As part of mega beautification drive, the Prayagraj Development Authority will plant thousands of flowering plants on road dividers, roadsides, busy intersections and other vacant sites during the monsoons. The drive will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, 5000 plants will be planted while in the second 3000 plants will planted.
-
Implementation of plastic ban in Lucknow a mixed bag
LUCKNOW Almost two weeks after the central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic, markets in Lucknow are partially supporting the administration in enforcing the prohibition. While some traders are sending back customers who are not carrying their own shopping bag, a majority of vendors and citizens are not aware of the ban. Besides, quite a few roadside vendors are seen using polybags.
-
Punjab govt should hold SGPC elections, demands group of Sikh bodies
Panthic a coordination panel of various Sikh bodies, Talmel Sangathan, on Wednesday demanded that the authority to hold elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee be given solely to the Punjab government, while alleging politicisation of the apex gurdwara body and accusing the Centre of not holding its elections for over a decade. The coordination panel also announced to contest the elections by bringing various Sikh organisations together.
-
HC allows estranged woman to take daughter to Poland
Mumbai The Bombay high court has allowed a Pune resident to take her nine-year-old daughter to Poland in view of the fact that the woman had single-handedly raised the child after she separated from her estranged husband six years ago. The couple got married in 2010 and were blessed with a daughter in 2013. Due to the strained relations with her husband, she had filed for dissolution of the marriage in 2017.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics