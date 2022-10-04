Kidnapped loan survey firm director rescued, four held

LUCKNOW A 42-year-old director of a loan survey firm, who was kidnapped by a bank sales executive and his aides two days ago, was rescued by the police from a locked house in Madiaon on Monday night after the arrest of four persons.

The main conspirator, Ankur Tiwari, and his associates had kidnapped the victim, Sumit Kumar Sharma, posing as police personnel with the intention of using the ransom money to expand their business. Tiwari was at large and efforts were on to nab him. said police.

Sharma was missing since October 1 night and his wife, Pooja, lodged an FIR of kidnapping for ransom under IPC Section 364-A at Madeyganj police station after receiving a ransom call from the kidnappers. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₹12 lakh from the victim’s wife.

DCP (west) Shivasimpi Chanappa said five teams were constituted for Sharma’s rescue and tracing the kidnappers. “The police found that the kidnappers’ location was somewhere in Madiaon by tracing the location of the mobile phone through which the ransom calls were made. A police team raided a locked house in Madiaon after finding the lights on inside,” he said.

Two persons, Ravi Dixit and Satish Gautam, who were deployed on the rooftop of the house, were taken into custody when they tried to flee from there after spotting the police team. Sumit Kumar Sharma was found lying inside with his limbs tied with a rope and two other accused – Nitish Srivastava and Rajesh Kumar – were arrested from the house, he added.

The DCP said the four accused revealed that the conspiracy to kidnap Sumit Kumar Sharma was hatched by Ankur Tiwari who was aware about Sharma’s routine. Tiwari believed that Sharma had amassed huge wealth through the loan survey business and his family could easily pay the ransom amount for his safe release.

“Tiwari got Sharma kidnapped with the help of his aides Vipul, Rajiv, Shera, Rohit Gautam and Ravi Dikshit. The accused posed as cops while kidnapping Sharma from near the Baradari in Qaiserbagh and the latter did not resist much believing that they were real cops,” the DCP explained while sharing the kidnapping conspiracy. He said efforts were on for the arrest of the remaining accused, including the main conspirator, Ankur Tiwari.