‘Kidnapped’ son now key suspect in woman’s murder

In the murder case of a 45-year-old woman in Babu Kheda village near here, police said her son might be involved in the case as there were inconsistencies in the claims of his alleged abduction. He was now the primary suspect in the case, officials said. (For representation)

Renu Yadav, 45, was found dead in her house on Friday. It was said that she was killed during a robbery attempt.

Police suspected that Yadav was killed by smashing her head against a gas cylinder. Her son, Nikhil Yadav, has been missing since the incident, and a search is underway to trace him.

Initially, the family lodged a complaint stating that Nikhil had been abducted after his mother’s murder. However, Nikhil was spotted by two CCTV cameras, leaving his home with a bag on a bike and at Telibagh Crossing.

“Had Nikhil been abducted, his behaviour in the footage would not have appeared so normal. The evidence points otherwise,” said DCP South Nipun Agarwal, confirming that multiple teams were working to locate him.

Further investigation revealed that before disappearing, Nikhil called his maternal uncle and a friend, saying that he was being followed and needed help. In a call around 4.30 pm, he reportedly told his friend that he had been kidnapped. However, the CCTV footage shows him moving freely around that time.

Police also found that Nikhil had been under significant pressure to repay loans, and his father had received threatening calls earlier that day from unknown numbers demanding repayment. Following the murder, jewellery and cash worth around ₹7 lakh were found missing from the house, but there were no signs of forced entry.

“Evidence so far suggests no involvement of any outsider. The son remains the primary suspect, and efforts are being made to trace him,” said a senior police officer.

“Police have sent the blood-stained gas cylinder and other forensic evidence for examination while continuing to piece together the motive and sequence of events,” added DCP Agarwal.